Teenager who brought sister’s wedding invitation to Karachi dies of electrocution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people died from electrocution in the metropolis on Tuesday. One of them was a teenager who had come to Karachi from his hometown Mansehra a day ago to invite his relatives to his sister’s wedding ceremony scheduled for August 22, police said.
Nineteen-year-old Faizan, son of Fida Hussain, was electrocuted in Qayyumabad, Phase VII Extension, police said, adding that the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. According to police, Faizan’s uncle has registered a case against the city’s power utility. The other victim was 35-year-old Gulzar Khan who died in the Quaidabad area. The body was moved to the JPMC for an autopsy.