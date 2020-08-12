Teenager who brought sister’s wedding invitation to Karachi dies of electrocution

Two people died from electrocution in the metropolis on Tuesday. One of them was a teenager who had come to Karachi from his hometown Mansehra a day ago to invite his relatives to his sister’s wedding ceremony scheduled for August 22, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Faizan, son of Fida Hussain, was electrocuted in Qayyumabad, Phase VII Extension, police said, adding that the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. According to police, Faizan’s uncle has registered a case against the city’s power utility. The other victim was 35-year-old Gulzar Khan who died in the Quaidabad area. The body was moved to the JPMC for an autopsy.