COVID-19 kills eight more,infects another 429 in Sindh

Eight more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 429 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,290 in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 10,050 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 429 people, or 4.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 844,705 tests, which have resulted in 124,556 positive cases, which means that 14.8 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.8 per cent. He said that 4,629 patients are currently under treatment: 4,239 in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 383 at hospitals, while 248 patients are in critical condition, of whom 38 are on life support.

He added that 1,653 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 117,637, which shows a 94.5 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 429 fresh cases of Sindh, 200 (or 46.6 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 67 new patients belong to District South, 57 to District East, 33 to District Korangi, 17 to District Malir, 16 to District Central and 10 to District West.

Sanghar and Kashmore have reported 24 new cases each, Jamshoro 18, Hyderabad 15, Umerkot 14, Ghotki 12, Khairpur 11, Shikarpur 10, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Tando Allahyar seven each, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad six each, Shaheed Benazirabad five, Badin and Naushehroferoze four each, Kambar two, and Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta one each, he added.

On Monday, the home department had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were to be complied with by all the businesses and educational institutions across the province. The notification states that while a decline has been observed in COVID-19 cases, the disease is yet to be defeated, warning that the number of infections can rise if precautionary measures are not adopted.

The following are allowed to reopen on September 15 subject to strict compliance with the SOPs: educational and training institutes, marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, non-contact sports, sports clubs, gyms, sports facilities, sporting tournaments, indoor and outdoor sports without spectators, hotels, restaurants, cafés with takeaway and home delivery as well as home catering services, parks and grounds, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas and theatres, permitted and licensed gatherings, shrines, tourism and tourist hotels, public transport and social clubs.

Through an order, the provincial government or the district administration can restrict any or all activities or areas identified as hotspots or high-risk for the spread of COVID-19.