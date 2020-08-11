1.277 million children to be targeted during polio vaccination

SUKKUR: A meeting of the divisional polio task force was held and presided over by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar to finalise the polio vaccination campaign from August 15 to 20, 2020. The meeting was told that 1.277 million children would be targeted during the polio vaccination campaign.

Presiding over a meeting, Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiq Mahesar, said although 80 percent cases of Covid-19 had recovered and the pandemic is on decline but the polio teams should follow the given SOPs during the vaccination. He emphasised all the DCs and DHOs to depute only trained and experienced teams and instruct them to wear face masks, gloves and use hand sanitizers frequently.

He also directed DCs and DHOs to provide list of Covid-19 patients in their respective districts. He also directed field teams to immediately share reports of any Covid-19 suspect to their district health officers. He advised DHOs to keep away elderly health employees during the campaign and get assistance from the local NGOs to fill the shortfall.

The Divisional Task Force Coordinator, Dr Akbar Ghanghro, briefed the meeting that 1.277 million children would be targeted during the polio vaccination campaign. He said training of the union council MOs has been completed while the training of the area in-charges and other field workers was going on. He said five face masks and a hand sanitizer would be provided to every single polio field team.