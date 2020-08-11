Govt urged to resolve Bara residents’ issues

BARA: The Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League on Monday asked the government to solve the problems being faced by the local people before the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bara.

Party leaders Attaullah Afridi, Asmatullah Afridi, Niaz Wali Afridi and others said the people in Bara had been facing a host of problems since the merger.

They urged the government to solve the problems or else they would stage a protest during prime minister’s visit to Bara. “We have already suffered as our homes and business were destroyed during militancy,” Attaullah Afridi said, adding the government should release the compensation amount forthwith.

He said the elected public representatives from Bara were not sincere with the people, who were exposed to a host of problems. Attaullah added the government should announce restore 3G and 4G internet facility in merged districts to mitigate the sufferings of students and businessmen. He said the government should release fund for construction of Shahid Khan Afridi Sports Complex.