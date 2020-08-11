Secretary Cabinet Dev asked for implementation of directives for regulatory bodies’ performance audit

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) directed the secretary Cabinet Division for the implementation of the committee directive for the performance audit of the regulatory bodies.

The PAC also made it clear that Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has powers of audit of all the regulatory authorities including Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). The meeting of the PAC was held on Monday with the chair of its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain.

While examining the report on mandate of AGP to conduct the audit of Ogra, the audit officials told the committee that the Ogra reluctant to conduct the performance audit. The Ogra officials told the committee that they had sought the legal opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard. PAC member Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said there was no justification to seek legal opinion from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

He said there were reports that the Ogra has spent Rs110 million on tea, coffee, sandwiches and memberships of club. He said the regulatory bodies should not avoid from conducting the performance audit as the performances of the department could be improved with holding the audits.

PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain observed that the AGP enjoys the authority to conduct the performance audit of all the regulatory bodies. During the meeting, it was informed to PAC that out of 52 ministries and divisions, only 15 hold the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) meetings.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the privilege motion be moved against those officials who sought time for holding the DACs but did not hold these. Secretary Cabinet Division told the PAC that due to COVID-19, the DAC was not held.

PAC member Raja Riaz commented that the DAC should be held 10 to 15 days before the meeting of the PAC. In the meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Islamabad gave the briefing to PAC on the matter of Senate Cooperative Society.

Ayaz Sadiq told the committee that the development expenditure of the plot has been jumped to Rs2.3 million of the plots of Rs900,000. Chief Commissioner Islamabad agreed that the cost incurred on the legal matters and occupation of the land should not be taken from the member of the society.

The PAC directed the CDA to submit the report on the matter of the Senate Cooperative Society within one months’ time. While examining the report regarding the implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court on Grand Hayat Hotel, Islamabad PAC summoned the contractor of Grand Hayat Hotel and NAB in next meeting.