Belarus envoy, Pervaiz Elahi discuss bilateral trade

LAHORE:Consul General of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Monday. On this occasion, views were exchanged about bilateral political situation and matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, increasing people to people contact campaign particularly trade, agriculture and tourism between the two countries were deliberated. Pervaiz Elahi said that cooperation with Belarus in trade, education, health and agriculture sectors would have positive impact on the economies of both the countries. He said that COVID-19 had adversely affected economic situation internationally, thanks to Almighty Allah, circumstances are improving in whole Pakistan but still the people would have to practice SOPs.

Belarus Consul General Waleed Mushtaq said that Pakistan was viewed with great regards in Belarus. There was great demand for Pakistani rice there but difficulties were faced due to trade restrictions. Praising Pervaiz Elahi, he said during his tenure as the chief minister, great progress and development was witnessed in the Punjab particularly in agriculture, education and health sectors and development works were launched in collaboration with

the UNSF.