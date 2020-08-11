Man kills wife in Sialkot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A man Monday killed his wife by administering poison to her over a domestic dispute. According to police, Mubeen and his relatives administered poison to Mamoona, 35, in village Sajjowali in the limits of Sadr Pasroor police over a domestic dispute. The woman was shifted to a healthcare centre when her condition worsened, where she died. The police have booked her husband and five others.