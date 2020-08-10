ANP plans workers’ conventions to resume political activities

As the coronavirus cases in the country have started declining and the government has announced the opening up of the country, the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter has also decided to resume its political activities.

In a party’s provincial think-tank meeting headed by ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed, it was decided on Friday that the party would organise district-level workers’ conventions to mobilise itself in Karachi.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the overall political situation in the country, particularly in the Sindh province, and the upcoming local government polls. Syed said that because of a tussle between three tiers of government -- federal, provincial, and city -- and their incompetence to resolve the civic issues of Karachi, residents had been facing suffering.

He directed the party leaders and workers to intensify their political activities in the city and start preparations for the upcoming local government elections. According to ANP Sindh secretary information Bahre Kamal, the party has decided to organise workers’ conventions in East and Korangi districts on September 6 and September 13 respectively. Workers’ conventions in South and Central districts will be held on September 20 and September 27 respectively. Party gatherings in Malir and West districts will be organised on October 4 and October 11.