GCU allocates seats for transgenders

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has allocated special seats to transgenders for admissions to its undergraduate programmes to increase the access of this underprivileged community to the higher education. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that universities were a catalyst for change and GCU needed to bring a change in our society where transgenders were accepted as lawyers, doctors, engineers, bureaucrats and politicians. “We need to educate and reformour society to a level where parents accept and love their transgender children and brought them up with similar effort and attention which they give to their sons and daughters,” he a dded.