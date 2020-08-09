close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
LDA cancels contract

LAHORE: On account of poor performance and slow pace, LDA Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa Saturday ordered cancellation of the contract for the ongoing work on Tariq Shaheed Road to Yateem Khana Road and Nonarian Chowk to Multan Road. He has directed the officers concerned to float tenders of balance scope of work at the risk and cost of previous contractor. Meanwhile, in line with the decision of the governing body of LDA for ensuring quality of work in execution of development projects, the process for enlistment of contractors has been started. The chief engineer has sought applications from civil, electrical and mechanical contractors till August 25.

