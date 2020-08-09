Shuja new Tanzim Islami ameer

LAHORE: Noted scholar and preacher of Quran, Shuja Uddin Sheikh has been appointed as new ameer of Tanzim Islami (TI) after Hafiz Akif Saeed resigned over health problems. The central Shoora, (Central decision making committee) of Tanzim Islami announced nominating Shuja Uddin Sheikh as new ameer of the party after accepting the resignation of Hafiz Akif Saeed who has been suffering from heart ailments for the last few years and also suffered the coronavirus infection a couple of months ago. Shuja is a prominent scholar who has been delivering lectures and commentaries on the Holy Quran on electronic media and different forums for the last two decades, and is known as a protégé of TI founder and noted scholar Dr Israr Ahmad. He is the third ameer of TI after Dr Israr Ahmad (1975 to 2002) and Hafiz Akif Saeed (2002 to 2020). TI information secretary Mirza Ayub Beg said though Hafiz Akif Saeed had recovered from the coronavirus but he requested to be relieved as party ameer, the responsibility which he had been holding since 2002. He said party’s Markazi Majlis Aamla (central executive body) referred the matter to the Markazi Shoora to hold consultations on appointing a new Ameer. He said Shoora came up with the nomination Shuja Uddin Sheikh as new ameer with a majority decision. Shuja Uddin Sheikh is a chartered accountant by profession and lives in Karachi. He has been affiliated with Tanzeem-e-Islami for the last 22 years and served in various leadership capacities and positions. He is a renowned orator, widely acknowledged for his speeches, and public lectures on the Quran on the electronic media.