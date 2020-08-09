Project for minority youths

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs EjazAlam has launched a project “Joint Social Action for Inclusive Society” which will be executed by a youth development organisation. The project, which would be executed by Bargad, will build capacity of youths and involve the minority youths to promote unity, equal citizenship rights for all, and cultural cohesion in eight union councils of Lahore. The minister said this during a webinar held to launch the project. The webinar was participated Dr Sughra Sadaf, director general of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAAC), Muhammad Yousaf, deputy secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department and representatives of minority youths Rakesh Kumar, Sanabil Shehzad and Amber Bajwa. Usman Younus moderated its proceedings with Salma Butt who was the resource person for the webinar.