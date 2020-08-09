Rs8.4b disbursed among 705,110 deserving people

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Saturday said some Rs 8.4 billion has been disbursed among 705,110 deserving people in the four district of the Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. During a briefing, the commissioner said Rs 12,000 per person is being given along after biometric verification. He said in Faisalabad district the cash was disbursed among 382,247 people, in Chiniot 85,655 people, in Jhang 140,389 people and in Toba Tek Singh 92,192 people. He said during the biometric verification some applicants are also being given their remaining dues and all the process is underway in a transparent manner. The commissioner said DCs of all four districts, including education and other officers, police, Pak Army and Rangers, were also performing duties, while standard arrangements for sitting in classrooms of deserving persons including other facilities were also ensured at the centres.