Three killed in truck, ambulance collision

MULTAN: Three persons were killed in an accident near Shujabad on Saturday. Reportedly, a truck rammed into an ambulance on the Motorway. As a result, ambulance driver Gull Saeed, Abdul Qadeer and another unidentified man were killed on the spot. Safe PR travel operation drive launched: Pakistan Railways has launched a 'safe travel operation' campaign to promote safe travel measures in passenger trains. According to PR officials, the passengers would be sensitised to safe travelling mode besides performing maintenance work at rail tracks. The first maintenance work has been executed in Dera Ghazi Khan rail track and the Divisional Superintendent (DS) office appointed teams of track workers for closely repairing track. The track workers would also change sleepers on this track. Multan DS Shoaib Adil told reporters on Saturday that safe travel operation has been launched in PR Multan Division starting from Rajanpur to Sukkur. He said the track workers are working in hot weather to save the lives of passengers and PR really appreciated their work. Adil said crossing tracks without level crossing is a heinous crime and violators would be penalised. He said the PR has also launched an uncompromising crackdown against trespassing from rail tracks and violators would be arrested. He said the number of cases have been registered against violators at different police stations. The DS ordered taking stern legal action against violators of trespassing. The PR police have registered cases against violators. The Bahawalpur Motor Vehicle Ordinance police station has arrested accused Mehtab on charges of crossing level crossing near Lodhran railway station before the arrival of a train. Similarly, Sama Satta PR police arrested accused Muhammad Shahid when he crossed rail track on his motorcycle from level crossing No 144. The Khanpur PR police have also arrested accused Muhammad Shafiq on violating rail track trespassing. Govt asked to create Seraiki province: Seraiki

nationalists have demanded the government create the Seraiki province as promised by the PTI during the election campaign. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Saraikistan Suba Mahaz co-chairman Zahor Dhreeja said that nationalist workers and the masses would jointly launch an agitation for the province. Criticising Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said that Qureshi had claimed that the next assembly would create the Seraiki province. Shah Mehmood Qureshi wants to escape from his promise of creation of the Seraiki province, he added. He demanded the government endorse the South Punjab Secretariat from the Punjab Assembly instead of making weak and powerless secretariat. He claimed that all the Seraiki nationalists had unanimously rejected establishment of the SPAS