Sun Aug 09, 2020
August 9, 2020

Senior doctor passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior neurosurgeon, Professor Dr Syed Azaz Ali Shah, passed away in New Jersey, United States of America at the age of 73.

He was the founder of the Neurosurgery Department at the Postgraduate Medical Institute Lady Reading Hospital (PGMI LRH), Peshawar. His funeral procession will be offered today (Sunday) at 10 am at the family residence, House No 118, Street No 71, Sector D-1, Phase-1, in Hayatabad Town.

