Wasa officer killed by wife

LAHORE : WASA Revenue Deputy Director Shahid Hafeez was shot dead by his wife at his house at Johar Town.

His wife, Shehla, after killing her husband also shot herself and suffered injuries.

According to police, she was slightly injured and was under treatment in Jinnah Hospital.

Shahid Hafeez, had a heated argument with his wife at his home in the morning.

According to police, his wife got infuriated and she shot him multiple times which resulted in his instant death. Police said the woman is now in their custody as the brother of Shahid Hafeez had filed a complaint against her.