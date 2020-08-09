Why do we not plan?

It is beyond my comprehension as to why our governments react late to any situation despite knowing that the same situation comes in the country each year in particular months. For example, we all know that monsoon season lasts in Pakistan from the months of June to September, where many parts of the country face torrential rains. Why then do these respective provincial governments not make necessary arrangements well before the monsoon season? Likewise, we all know that each year many Pakistanis die due to the dengue fever in the summer season. Why then don't we take precautionary measures well in time for the prevention and control of dengue fever?

For the last five years or so, we have been witnessing abnormal behaviour in our weather whereby we face scorching heat in the summer season in most of the cities of the country. Why don't we make necessary prior arrangements in our hospitals for treating emergency cases related to heat strokes? Our federal and provincial governments need to be proactive and not reactive. They need to take timely proper decisions and measures to control all such situations which each year create serious problems for Pakistanis.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi