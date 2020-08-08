Couple summoned in maid murder case

LAHORE:AN Additional District and Sessions Court Friday summoned a female doctor and her husband, both accused of killing their 14-year-old maid, for framing charges against them. The court has directed the couple to appear before the court on 16 August.

As per case details, the police in January had arrested the doctor and her husband in connection with the death of their maid who had allegedly died from their torture at their residence. The police had arrested the couple after an investigation found that Sana (14) breathed her last at their residence.