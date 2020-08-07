Comstech expo of AI concludes

Islamabad: Closing ceremony of 1st Comstech showcasing of artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT products and services: AI and IoT for Pakistan held on Wednesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by President Dr. Arif Alvi. Twenty-six exhibitors from industry, academia, research centers and strategic organisations from all over Pakistan showcased their products and services in areas of Health, Internet of Things, Virtual Assistants & Chatbots, Big Data & Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Digital Transformation – 5G, Virtual Augmented Reality, Block Chain, and Business Intelligence. A large number of students and researchers visited two-days exhibition.

Addressing the closing ceremony Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the partner organisations, including Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications of Pakistan and Center for Advanced Research in Engineering (CARE) for holding this event successfully. He assured that Comstech would continue to organise such events in future as well in the areas of advanced cutting-edge technologies throughout OIC member states. He mentioned that main focus of Comstech programmes is to develop skills and capacity of youth of OIC region in modern technologies. He also mentioned that Comstech is projecting Pakistan’s image as scientifically leading country through inter- and intra-Islamic initiatives.