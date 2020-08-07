UNDP Pakistan organises first ever virtual Sindh Incubation Liaison Conference 2020

Karachi: A virtual conference titled “Sindh Incubation Liaison Conference (SILC) 2020” concluded today. The main objective of the conference was to connect public sector business incubation centres (BICs) from Sindh with relevant stakeholders as well as each other for an effective engagement and learning session.

The event marked the closing of UNDP’s ongoing capacity building of BICs staff, incubatee companies and students from nine public sector universities across Pakistan, out of which four universities were from Sindh.

Mr. Shindo Yusuke, Deputy Head of Mission Government of Japan, welcomed the participants and inaugurated the event by outlining the importance entrepreneurship in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is one of the youngest countries in the world today with over two-thirds of its population below the age of 30. This growing youth population needs many opportunities and employment creation.

Amir Goraya, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, thanked all the participants for making the event a success:

“We are very pleased to have facilitated these linkages and enable these universities in Sindh that were functioning in isolation to benefit from each other’s experience. As we are well aware, cross pollination of startups and of the incubators that host them is vital to the growth of the startup ecosystem.”***