Thu Aug 06, 2020
NR
News Report
August 6, 2020

Modi violated oath by laying foundation stone of Ram Temple: Asaduddin Owaisi

National

NEW DELHI: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that PM Narendra Modi violated the oath of office by laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple, foreign media reported. "India is a secular country. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," added Owaisi. He also said that PM Modi has laid the foundation of the Hindu Rashtra.

