PML-N for national policy on Kashmir issue

LAHORE:PML-N has demanded the government form a national policy on Kashmir issue for its permanent solution as it was not the matter of government or opposition but a national cause.

Addressing the protesters outside the Lahore Press Club here on Wednesday, Khawja Saad Rafique said Punjabis should not be annoyed like Bengalis, Pakhtoons and Balochs. He stressed practical steps instead of rhetoric.

Kh Saad said an economically strong Pakistan can fight the case of Kashmir. Khawja Saad Rafique said Pakistan is ambassador of independence of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said the prime minister who had fought the case of Kashmir at most, has been extradited along with family. He said it is the time to get united for nation and country and find solutions through dialogue.

Saad said the government is taking political revenge which would not yield any results other than sowing seeds of hatred. He demanded the effectiveness of Pakistan Kashmir Committee.

Khawja Saad said Pakistan could have called the meeting of Peace Council on Kashmir issue with the help of China but no effort was done in this regard. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have accompanied leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Kashmir Assembly to give a strong message across the world.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal while condemning Indian annexation and brutal siege of Occupied Kashmir for the past one year has asked the PTI government what it did over UN resolutions violation by India.

Ahsan said one year has passed since the illegal annexation of Held Kashmir what was the implementation of the recommendations of all-party consultation held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year.

He asked why an Islamic summit was not called on Kashmir. Ahsan said how many delegations the government sent to Kashmir for diplomacy in the member countries of the Security Council. The PML-N Secretary General questioned why did the government fail to raise the issue in the UN Commission on Human Rights to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir?