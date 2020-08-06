Universities rally against atrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE:The public sector universities of the provincial metropolis organised walks, seminars and other events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal here on Wednesday.

At Punjab University (PU) New Campus, PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) organised a rally which started from Undergraduate Block and culminated outside the vice-chancellor’s (VC) office.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said the nation appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching a new political map of Pakistan through which a strong message had been given to the world that Kashmir was a part of Pakistan.

Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, a large number of faculty members, officers and employees participated in the rally.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said the illegal change in status of Kashmir could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said Kashmir and Palestine issues were the issues of humanity. He said international community made noise over cutting of trees but it was silent over of serious violations of human rights by India in occupied Kashmir.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said Kashmir issue must be solved as per the desire of the Kashmiris and resolutions of the United Nations. Earlier, the ASA organised a seminar and passed a unanimous resolution which condemned India over violations of human rights in Kashmir and demanded the UN to implement its resolutions regarding the Kashmir issue. Similarly, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed “Youm-e-Istehsal” to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led a walk while a large number of faculty members, administrative officers and other staff members participated in it. Later, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a seminar while Pro-VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, ASA representative Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, Officers Staff Association President Rizwan Saleem, Non-Teaching Staff Association President Muhammad Arif were also present. The participants demanded end to lockdown and bloodshed in Kashmir by Indian army.

Meanwhile, the Executive Body of the Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore met under the chairmanship of its President Dr Fahim Gohar Awan in connection with the day of exploitation against the illegal move by Modi government to change the constitutional status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants passed a resolution, condemning India and saluting to the struggle of Kashmiris for independence. They said the map of Kashmir issued by the Pakistani prime minister would be the real map.