Arrest of accused demanded

BARA: The residents of Kamarkhel tribe on Wednesday demanded the government to arrest the accused who had shot and injured five persons over a land dispute.

Speaking at a press conference, the elders including Maulana Asadullah, Abidullah, Muhammad Ashraf and others alleged that the Malikdinkhel tribe’s sub-section Umarkhankhel members attacked the Kamarkhel tribe over a land dispute in the Tand area in Tirah valley days back.

They said as a result, five persons belonging to the Kamarkhel tribe had sustained injuries but police did not make any arrest.

They alleged that the Malikdinkhel tribe members were trying to occupy around 400 kanal of land.

“We have convened several jirgas to resolve the land dispute both at the official and local level but in vain,” Maulana Asadullah said, adding the police should arrest the culprits as soon as possible.