‘Kashmir is not just a concern of Muslims, but a human rights issue’

The Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and Yaum-e-Istehsal has been observed on August 5 on the completion of 365 days of the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution regarding Jammu and Kashmir and the military siege under which the Kashmiri people have been living. The world has learned the meaning of a lockdown due to Covid-19, but the Kashmiri people have been experiencing it for ages due to illegal Indian military control in the region.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday, said a statement issued by the varsity. “Sacrificing the lives of their children is not an easy task, but Kashmiri mothers are proud of it. We as a nation is paying heartfelt tribute to the brave Kashmiris, who are facing the worst state terrorism and lockdown in Kashmir by the Indian military for the last one year.”

In his message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, the VC said the Kashmiris had not surrendered to the RSS-inspired BJP-led government, and the spirit of freedom was still growing rapidly and their morale was rising.

“It is a great pity that Kashmir has been suffering Indian atrocities for more than seven decades, but the whole world, including the United Nations, is playing the role of a silent spectator, which is a tragedy not only for the Kashmiri people but for all humanity.”

Professor Iraqi said the atrocities that India perpetrated in Kashmir over the last seventy years and especially for the last one year were a disgrace to humanity. He observed that the Kashmir issue was not just a Muslim issue, but a human rights issue.

“I believe that Allah Almighty grants freedom to those nations who fight for freedom. The silence of the United Nations on Kashmir and Palestine is becoming a question mark on its role.”

Professor Iraqi mentioned that our sacrifices for peace in the world and the region were immense, Pakistan was playing a pivotal role in the ongoing war on terror, and it pursued a policy of peace despite India’s aggressive intentions in the region.

He said that in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, Narendra Modi, intoxicated with power, committed aggression, to which Pakistan’s armed forces responded and let the enemy know how they protected their borders. “The day is not far when their struggle will bear fruit.”