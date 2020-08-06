Prayers for Beirut

The port city of Beirut has seen one of the worst explosions of recent times. One hundred people have lost their lives and hundreds are critically injured. The Lebanese prime minister has appealed to other countries for help.

The apparent cause of explosions appears to be a storage center of old explosive material. As they say, the only lesson we learn from history is that we learn no lesson from history. Pakistan faced the same situation on April 10, 1988 when missiles at the Ojhri Camp, Rawalpindi exploded killing 103 people and injuring more than 3000. It should have been made mandatory by the governments of all countries to keep explosive material away from densely populated areas. Prayers for the deceased souls.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad