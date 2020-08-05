Mian Iftikhar says peace restored due to cops sacrifices

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that the achievements in the war against terrorism were made possible due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The ANP commemorated the Police Martyr Day on Tuesday across the province to pay tributes to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He said that ANP had fully supported the police during its rule in the province, adding that ANP doubled their salaries and provided latest weapons to the force. Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that ANP government also made arrangements for providing training to the police personnel for tackling the situation that had emerged in the region after the emergence of militancy in the province.

“The police were on the frontline when terrorism was at peak from 2008 to 2013,” he said, adding that during this period ANP established police headquarters in every division of the province.

He said that ANP government had raised the Shuhada Package from Rs300,000 to three million and continuation of salaries to the families of the martyr cops. The ANP government also recruited the sons of the martyr cops in the force, he said.

The ANP leader said that KP Police never hesitated to lay down their lives for the protection of the citizens and continue to serve the public with the same commitment. The ANP government provided facilities to the police that encouraged the force to serve the nation, he added.