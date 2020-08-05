‘Firdous Market underpass to complete by Sept 5’

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed 60 per cent construction work of Firdous Market Underpass while the LDA DG has directed for completing the project in first week of September 2020. DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar along with member governing body LDA Amir Riaz Qureshi visited the site here on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing construction work. Project Director Iqrar-ul-Hassan briefed the DG on the project and said all 880 piles of the underpass had been completed and work has been started for laying down roof of the underpass. He said 350 metre long retaining wall of the underpass had also been completed while Wasa has also completed underground sewer and drainage pipelines. The DG said daily 91,000 vehicles will use this underpass and the project will be completed on September 5, 2020. He said all the traffic problems of this important junction will be resolved once this underpass was completed.