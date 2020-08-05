Hot, humid weather to prevail

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and few districts of Kashmir. Hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, thundershowers occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Malam Jabba 23mm, Kalu and Cherat 18mm, Takht Bai 12mm, Dir (Upper 09mm, Lower 07mm), Saidu Sharif and Balakot 05mm, Gujranwala 17mm, Sialkot (City 12mm, Airport 01mm), Jhelum 12mm, MB Din 09mm, Gujrat 08mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03mm), Kotli 04mm and Muzaffarabad (Airport 03mm, City 02mm). Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 37.4°C and minimum was 27.3°C.