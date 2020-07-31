Lower Dir resident protests for acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR: Khalilullah, 76, hailing from Timergara in Lower Dir continued the protest outside the Peshawar Press Club for 15 days to press the government for the acceptance of his demands.

Sitting in a wheelchair and accompanied by his bearded son, three grandsons and granddaughter, he appealed to the prime minister and chief justice Supreme Court to order investigations as to why he was deprived of his ancestral property at his village. Khalil said that he had no other option, but to live his remaining life on this road to seek justice. He said he had been seeking justice since long but to no avail. “Therefore I decided to set up the protest camp for the acceptance of my demands,” he said.

Khalil also displayed banners carrying pictures of grandsons and daughter getting awards from their teachers in schools. He said they were excelling in education but now accompanied him in the protest. He said they all spent one night on this footpath but he rented a room in the hotel. The man said they all came early in the morning and remained in the camp till 5 pm in the protest camp but no-one has bothered to listen to him and provide him with justice.

He alleged that a former PPP provincial minister and members of the land mafia were trying to occupy his ancestral property situated at Hanani Dheray in Lower Dir. He said he got registered a case against the powerful opponents but the local police were not taking action. The man said he had submitted various applications to the inspector general of police but the local police did not take action. He said he had spent whatever he had at his hand but now he had decided to remain on the road for getting justice.