KU’s former registrar Dr Fahimuddin laid to rest

The acting vice chancellor University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khaid Mahmood Iraqi, on Thursday expressed profound grief over the sad demise of former registrar KU Professor Dr Fahimuddin.

He prayed for the departed soul and said that Dr Fahimuddin would be remembered for his contribution to the varsity and the department of chemistry. The funeral was offered at Jamia Masjid Medina, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block-6, and was buried at Modal Colony graveyard. The late Professor started his teaching career as a lecturer in 1971 from the University of Karachi, and was promoted as an assistant professor in 1979 and as a professor in 1989.

In 2001, he took the charge of the secretary affiliation committee and then became a registrar in 2003. Later, in 2006, he was appointed as the chairman of the department of chemistry and also served as a Dean Sciences in 2007. He had also briefly served the then advisor to VC in 2008 before retiring from service on February 19, 2008.