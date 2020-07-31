Initiative for SMEDA staff’s capacity building

LAHORE:The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has launched an initiative titled “Knowledge Sharing Programme” within the organisation to enhance expertise of its officials for the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country on a par with the world’s best practices.

Under the programme, presentations are being organised every week for SMEDA team by SMEDA resource persons. SMEDA team members working in regional and provincial offices have also been enabled to attend the knowledge sharing sessions on Zoom.

SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza said the SMEDA, being an apex body of Pakistan for SMEs development in the country, needs to keep itself abreast with the latest research and development taking place in the world on the topic. Hence, main objective of the knowledge-sharing activity is to inculcate a habit of reading books, research and new information in the SMEDA team members to support internal capacity for better service to the country’s SME sector. The latest presentation was given by Sheharyar Tahir, director of external affairs, on the subject of the impact of coronavirus on the global economy.