Prof Nabi Bux appointed as acting IIU president

Islamabad: Prof Nabi Bux Jumani has been appointed as the acting president at the International Islamic University.

Earlier, he had been serving as Vice President (Administration, Finance and Planning). Prof N. B Jumani is among the very few who have experience of successfully launching online and distance learning programmes. Professor Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani had been working as Professor, Department of Education and Director Directorate of Distance Education, International Islamic University.

He has experience of administration as a head of educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence. He also has experience of working as Chairman of the Deptt, Director Institute of Professional Development, IIUI, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, IIUI and Dean, FSS, the IIU.