Wed Jul 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Missing child found dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: A minor, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in Darra Pezu Town on Tuesday, local sources said.

They said that 12-year-old Asadullah, son of Matiullah, went out from home on Saturday for playing but did not return home. His family and relatives searched him everywhere but to no avail.

They said that his decomposed body was found in bushes near a mountain. The medico-legal report revealed that the minor was sexually assaulted before murder. One of his arm and foot were also amputated by the accused. The police started investigation for the arrest of the accused involved in the gruesome murder of a minor.

