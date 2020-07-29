BISE Mardan result: KSK Cadet College excels in HSSC exam

MARDAN: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan on Tuesday announced the toppers of Higher Secondary School Certificate HSSC (Annual) Examination 2020. The top three positions were grabbed by students of Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi. A total of 43,194 students appeared in the examination of whom 41,816 were declared successful with a percentage of 96.81 percent. BISE Mardan’s Chairman Muhammad Imtiyz Ayub and Controller of Examinations Rashid Gul announced the high achievers at a press conference here on Tuesday. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar was the chief guest on the occasion. According to results, overall top positions were shared by three students of the Karnal Sher Cadet College Swabi. Osaid Ahmad (Roll No. 81248) secured 1,041 marks and stood first; Mohammad Haris Shahzad (Roll No.81225) got 1,035 marks and secured second slot while Shehryar Niazi (Roll No.81251) received 1,031 Marks and stood third. Asad Qaiser greeted all the position-holders and urged them to strive for receiving qualitative education. He added that a uniform curriculum and education system would be introduced from next year.