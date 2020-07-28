Tahira Bukhari to re-organise PML-N wing in KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: PML-N leader Farah Khan has said the party’s provincial president of the wing Tahira Bukhari would visit all districts of KP to reorganise the wing.
