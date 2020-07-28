Burki tribe seeks facilitation to register lands

WANA: The elders of Burki tribe have appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, chief secretary and other relevant authorities to provide them a team of patwaris to make maps and register their lands in lower Kaniguram area in Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan district.

Speaking at a jirga held here, the elders, including Malik Irfanuddin Burki, Khan Zaman Burki and others said that they had initiated the registration of their lands and making its maps on self-help basis through private patwaris in lower Kaniguram area but that practice proved very expensive for the Burki tribe.

The elders said that they had retrieved over 2,000 kanal of land owned by the Burki tribe and prepared the maps of their lands according to the set procedure. However, they added, registering and making the maps of lands through private patwaris was too much costly and that they cannot afford its expenses.

The elders appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, chief secretary, commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and other authorities to provide them a team of patwaris so their lands could be registered as per the set procedure in lower Kaniguram area.