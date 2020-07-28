Weather to remain hot, humid

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in the country. However, rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain was recorded in several cities, including Karachi Met Complex 10, Surjani Town 01, North Karachi 34, Jinnah Terminal 01, Kemari 88, A / P 50, Nazimabad 34, Chha Chhoro 43, Islamkot 16, Mirpur Khas 15, Badin 13, Chhor, Thatta 12, Hyderabad 12, Murree 15, Bahawalnagar 02, Garhi Dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad 01 and Astor 04mm. In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded as 38.5°C while minimum was 29°C.