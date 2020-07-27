PML-Q to distribute face masks

LAHORE : Following the directions of its senior leader Moonis Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) will distribute free high quality reusable face masks before Eidul Aza among the masses visiting Punjab's busy cattle markets and shopping centres.

Similar masks will be donated to Rescue 1122 service jawans throughout Punjab immediately after Eid. This was stated on Sunday by Rizwan Mumtaz Ali, adviser to PML-Q and the national team leader of Eco Friends, a pro-environment PML initiative, during a tele-conference of the representatives of PML-Q Youth Wing, MSF and Eco Friends.

Conveying Moonis Elahi's message regarding the importance of public safety in the pandemic before, during and post-Eidul Aza, Rizwan Mumtaz Ali asked the conference participants to urge the public for strict compliance with all health guidelines and SOPs when going to cattle markets or bazaars.

The PML-Q has undertaken various initiatives against coronavirus since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic. In the last four months, the party workers and volunteers of Eco Friends have distributed a substantial number of face masks and hand sanitizer free throughout Punjab. The PML-Q has also donated the direly needed protective coveralls to Rescue 1122 emergency service jawans in various Punjab cities.