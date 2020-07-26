KE removes illegal kunda network

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An underground Kunda network in Landhi’s Khurramabad was dismantled during a recent operation by K-Electric.
According to a press statement issued by the power utility, as many as 12 cattle farms in the area were being supplied with electricity in a dangerous manner which could lead to a serious accident at any time, adding that such incidents had occurred in different parts of the city due to illegal consumption of electricity.
A few days ago, a man was electrocuted to death due to illegal wire connection for a sugarcane machine in Ibrahim Hyderi. In joint raids by K-Electric and the Electric Inspector Karachi, action was taken over illegal generators in Lyari, Paposh Nagar, a vegetable market and Surjani Town.