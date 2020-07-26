KE removes illegal kunda network

An underground Kunda network in Landhi’s Khurramabad was dismantled during a recent operation by K-Electric.

According to a press statement issued by the power utility, as many as 12 cattle farms in the area were being supplied with electricity in a dangerous manner which could lead to a serious accident at any time, adding that such incidents had occurred in different parts of the city due to illegal consumption of electricity.

A few days ago, a man was electrocuted to death due to illegal wire connection for a sugarcane machine in Ibrahim Hyderi. In joint raids by K-Electric and the Electric Inspector Karachi, action was taken over illegal generators in Lyari, Paposh Nagar, a vegetable market and Surjani Town.