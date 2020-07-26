Amir Muqam says people pin hope on PML-N

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam said on Saturday that his party had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Speaking at a meeting of party workers in Sangota, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had caused immense damage to the country’s economy. Former district nazim Mohammad Ali Shah, provincial deputy general secretary Fazlur Rahman Nono, district general secretary Syed Habib Ali Shah and others attended the meeting. Amir Muqam added the time had come to send the PTI government packing as it would cause more damage to the country if it remained in power. He said the PTI rulers did not have the ability and the vision to put the country on the path to progress and development. He said the government had left the people at the mercy of flour and sugar mafias. The PML-N leader said the people were fed up with the rulers as they reneged on their pledges and deceived the voters in the name of the so-called change. The PML-N leader said the PTI leaders had taken huge loans contrary to their claims and corruption had increased in the country. He urged the party workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots and forge unity among their ranks. “Only PML-N can pull the country out of the prevailing crises,” he went on to add. Earlier, a condolence reference was held for late party leader Malik Behram Khan. The participants paid glowing tributes to Malik Behram Khan for his services. They also held Quran Khawani for the deceased party leader.