Commits suicide

NOWSHERA: A married man committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in Ashorabad village in Amangarh area in the district on Saturday. Shabnam, wife of Jamshed, told the Amangarh police that she was present in her home when she received information that her husband had shot and injured himself near Mursaleen Mosque in Ashorababd village.

She added that she along with her relatives rushed to the spot and found her husband injured there. She said that her husband died on way before reaching to the hospital.