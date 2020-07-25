Dacoits have a field day in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits took away cash, gold ornaments, cell phones and other valuables in 30 incidents here on Friday.

Dacoits snatched cash from Hanif at Satellite Town while bandits took away Rs 100,000 and three cell phones from the house of Ansar. In Qila Didar Singh, dacoits looted Rs 70,000 and gold ornaments from Azhar and his family while robbers snatched Rs 200,000 and a cell phone from Zaheer. Khaliq was deprived of cash on Jinnah Road bandits intercepted Waleed and snatched Rs 12,000 and a motorcycle at Tatlewali while Zulfiqar was deprived of cash at Cantt.

Armed men took away cattle of Riaz at Tatlewali while bandits snatched cash and cell phones from Kashif at Gakhar Mandi. Dacoits looted cash from Bilal at Alipur while Uzair was deprived of Rs 33,000 and a cell phone in the same area. Bandits took away Rs 43,000 and a cell phone from Munawar at Sadar while in Emenabad police limits dacoits looted Rs 70,000 and a cell phone from Shoaib. In Sadar police station limits, robbers intercepted Sagheer and looted Rs 100,000 and a cell phone while in Sadar Wazirabad police area, armed men snatched cash from Kashif.

In Satellite Town area, Shahid was deprived of Rs 80,000 while in Peoples Colony police limits, dacoits took away Rs 200,000 from Khurram. In Alipur Chattha, bandits snatched Rs 100,000, a gold chain and a cell phone from Rana Khalid while in Qila Didar Singh Azmat was deprived of Rs 9,000, a motorcycle and a cell phone. Dacoits looted cash from Rukhsana at Peoples Colony and Rs 22,000 and a cell phone from Bushra at Kotwali. Thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, cattle, cell phones and other valuables from the houses and shops of Shabbir, Zulfiqar, Mansha, Ali Raza, Rafi, Arif, Ishtiaq, Qadoos, Talha, Sarfraz and Rizwan while the car of Mushtaq and motorcycles of Khadim Hussain, Anwar and Hashim were stolen from different areas of the city.