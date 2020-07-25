Islamabad police arrest 20 outlaws

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said. Aabpara Police arrested Shamsher and recovered 650 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu Police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of Ubaid Akber and Abdullah.