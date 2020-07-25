close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
Islamabad police arrest 20 outlaws

July 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said. Aabpara Police arrested Shamsher and recovered 650 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu Police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of Ubaid Akber and Abdullah.

