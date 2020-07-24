close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

Selection committees for World Road Cycling named

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced its selection committees for picking cyclists for the World Road Cycling Championships which will be held in Switzerland from September 20-27.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Punjab the PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah will head the committee which also has Nisar Ahmed, Haroon, Shahzada Butt and Riaz Junior.

For Sindh and Balochistan the committee comprises Syed Azhar Ali Shah as chairman. The other members are Nisar Ahmed, Javed Khan, Salman, Ishtiaq Mubeen and Jan Alam.

For the selection of KP, Punjab, Islamabad departments and club cyclists, the trials will be conducted on August 8 at 8am at Chak Shehzad.

Trials for picking riders from Sindh, Balochistan departments and clubs will be held here at Do Darya at 8am on August 10. Pakistan will field maximum two pedallists in the global event.

