Int’l media visits LoC to interact with Indian CFV victims

RAWALPINDI: The international media visited the Line of Control (LoC), Chirikot sector, to interact with the victims of Indian continued Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) and witnessed the situation along the LoC.

The international media was shown areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and even use cluster ammunition in various sectors of the LoC against all international conventions. The media witnessed military posts deployed along the LoC. The international media was also shown the Indians' surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LoC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4km from the LoC.