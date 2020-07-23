close
Thu Jul 23, 2020

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

Thari students secure top positions in SBTE exams

SUKKUR: The youth of Thar Associate Engineer Program (TAEP) of district Tharparkar made their marked by securing nine out of 10 positions in the Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE) examinations.

According to the SBTE results, the first position was secured by Suhel Kumar from Naukot, second by Teerath Shivani of Mithi, third position by Laleet Kumar of Mithi, fourth position by Uttam Harji Mal from Diplo, fifth position by Naresh Nathu Ram from Islamkot, sixth position by Shankar Lal Paru Mal of Mithi, eighth position by Dhanesh Kumar Bharo Mal of Mithi, ninth position by Tarachand Debo of Chachro and tenth position by Kailash Kastoro Mal of Diplo. As many as 95 per cent of the TAEP scholars secured A+ grades. The Thar Foundation is steering a three-year diploma of associate engineering with 100 per cent scholarship.

