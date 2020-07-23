KP CM Mahmood Khan wants jail reforms introduced across province

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities of Home and Prison departments to finalise work on legal framework to introduce jail reforms across the province. Presiding over a meeting of Prison Department here, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the construction of central jails in Malakand and Kohat divisions.

The chief minister also directed the officials concerned to initiate process regarding creation of new position of deputy inspector general prisons at all divisional level and reservation of 10 percent quota for the sons of employees of the total strength of vacancies in Prison Department.