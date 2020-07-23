close
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

Three drug peddlers held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

BUREWALA: Police Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics. Addressing a press conference, Burewala ASP Dr Uzair Ahmad said police arrested accused Saleem, Mudassar Khan and Shiraz and recovered 30 kilogram hashish and 45 kilogram opium from them. The accused were supplying drugs to different areas of the district.

