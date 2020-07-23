Three drug peddlers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: Police Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics. Addressing a press conference, Burewala ASP Dr Uzair Ahmad said police arrested accused Saleem, Mudassar Khan and Shiraz and recovered 30 kilogram hashish and 45 kilogram opium from them. The accused were supplying drugs to different areas of the district.