PML-N senators seek money trail of SAPMs, advisers’ assets

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Wednesday called in the Senate for provision of money trail of those, whose assets details were made public recently amid a strong call for the establishment of a Federal Accountability Commission to ensuring there were no holy cows.

On a proposal by the JI Senator Sirajul Haq, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani agreed that there would be a Senate session on August 05 exclusively for discussion on post-August 05, 2019 Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Pakistan’s way forward. Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq regretted that while Kashmiris observed the Accession to Pakistan resolution, adopted on July 19, 1947, there was no such activity in Pakistan.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan said there was a recent example of foreigners being brought into the cabinet who had no place as such under the law. Talking about dual citizenship, he said that the foreigners in the cabinet showed their assets two years later, but it was not a matter of pride and now their money trail should be revealed, being the demand of the nation. He said that corruption of even one rupee against the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could not be proved. He asked the dual nationals should tell how much tax they paid in two years and remarked, “Those who do not pay taxes are deciding the fate of the Pakistani people.”

Addressing the PTI leaders in the House, he said, “I tell the real people of PTI that dual nationals have nothing to do with PTI, they are ATMs." Senator Mushahidullah said that it seemed that anti-national elements were sitting in the state-run TV and those who pointed out problems, were terminated and fired.

About IOJ&K, Senator Mushahidullah said that Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah had been in custody for a year, what was the Pakistani government doing in these circumstances.

Speaking on a point of public importance, the PPP leader Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, while talking about the Supreme Court's remarks about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said that the first anti-corruption law was passed in Pakistan by the Constituent Assembly, so to say that parliamentarians were afraid of accountability was factually wrong.

He said that things derailed in Pakistan when there were five standards of a law, the law applies to you differently if you belong to the ruling elite, if you belong to the ruling elite of Pakistan and you are a civilian, it will apply differently. The senator said it was a historic duty of the Parliament to fight for inexpensive justice and across the board accountability.

“Though, there was no legal or constitutional impediment, even then keeping in view the requirements of transparency as per his party's manifesto, the prime minister directed his advisers to declare their assets not only but also to these be made public,” said Leader of the House Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem while responding to the opposition senators.

He said that it was also important and required transparency about what one’s financial status when he became part of the government and how rich was he when he left. Senator Dr. Shahzad said it was stated that the advisors and special assistants sit while sensitive decisions were made, and noted, “I would like to ask whether Tariq Fatemi Sahib and Sartaj Aziz Sahib used to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the same time. Were there no sensitive decisions regarding foreign affairs at that time? It was permissible for you. It is illegal for us. Eliminate double standards politics.”

He pointed out that the Supreme Court observations should be seen as a whole, covering aspects of the judgement and said the apex court says in the same judgement’s last paragraph 93, “In the end, we may observe that the observations hereinabove are merely tentative in nature and shall have no hearing on the outcome of reference.”

He said that no one could bargain for Kashmir and added that Modi's hands were stained with the blood of Kashmiris. He said the structure of the NAB was also made by PPP and PML-N while NAB chairman also appointed after mutual consultations between the two parties. “The people voted for us for accountability. The weaknesses mentioned in the decision are also hurting the PTI. Despite other cases including Avenfield being clear, Nawaz and Hudaibya Papers Mills, being an open and shut case Nawaz Sharif was seen walking the streets of London amid questions being asked about all this,” he said.

Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the Kashmir policy had always been well-entrenched and the central point had been the Qauid’s saying that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told them in the cabinet meeting that he could sacrifice his government, but would not bear with any corrupt (minister).

PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi blasted the government for what he called the uncontrollable prices of commodities. Senator Mushahidullah Khan, while commenting on what he called excesses of NAB, said that for over 130 days, Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was in jail.

“What was his crime, was not it that he did not bow his head before them (rulers)? Otherwise, it was a case of 1980s and the house wherein he was living, he had made payments,” the senator noted.

“He was lifted and then if you had filed a case against him, then you should have produced him in a court; why was he being kept in a jail?” he asked.

Mushahidullah mentioned that seven years before the creation of Pakistan, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman had launched Daily Jang and there was a time when he used to sell the newspaper on his bicycle. “And, today, they own so many TV channels besides Jang, The News, Akhbar-e-Jahan… and you have jailed this largest group’s chief and you are so happy on this. You want to bow his head, he would not, otherwise, he would have been outside the jail on day one,” he reminded.

Senator Mushahidullah said that if anyone, despite being a criminal of any kind, bowed his head, would be the member of this cabinet and he is not talking about all of the cabinet members. He pointed out how then special assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had talked about Aamir Kiyani being shown the door from the cabinet on charges of corruption.